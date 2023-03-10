The Most, Uh, Surprising Ice Cream Flavor Yet Is Coming to Walmart

Spring in America welcomes a few things. You know it has officially sprung when the time changes, the grass starts to re-green and grow, and people start to barbecue and hang outside with family. One of the staples to a good BBQ is condiments, of course, like ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise and ranch dressing.

Get ready, world, because now — for a limited time — you can buy ranch-flavored ice cream for your next cookout.

This week, Hidden Valley unveiled a new collaboration with Brooklyn-based ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen: Hidden Valley Ranch ice cream. It will be sold at select Walmart stores across the country from March 20 to May 28, People reports.

The limited-edition pints offer the "savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness," according to a press release.

"We're so excited to debut this new series of flavors and unveil what is possibly our most surprising ice cream yet," notes Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. "We have done some creative collaborations and can't wait for Walmart shoppers to try this new and exciting flavor along with our other spring specials."

A further look into this ice cream phenomena as of late really shows that people are starting to either get bored, or are looking to create a flavor just wild enough for everyone to talk about it. This definitely makes the cut — there is already pizza-flavored ice cream, lobster flavored ice cream, and a ton of odd flavors in between, but this ranch flavored creation seems to have piqued the interest of ranch dressing fans all over.

Is this something you will try?