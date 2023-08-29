The final installment of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things may be delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but that doesn't mean fans can't get a taste of their favorite show-- an ice cream line inspired by Scoops Ahoy may be hitting the shelves at a Walmart near you.

Is Walmart Selling a Stranger Things Ice Cream?

According to social media food influencers like @snackolator and @Markie_devo, the Scoops Ahoy ice cream line will feature seven flavors, each of which has its own witty tie-in to Stranger Things.

What Flavors Will Be Featured in the Scoops Ahoy Line?

Flavors available are said to include:

The Void, a black vanilla ice cream with cookie pieces and a sinister strawberry swirl

U.S.S. Butterscotch, which has a butterscotch base and caramel swirl

Chocolate Pudding (self-explanatory)

Pineapple Upside Down, a pineapple-flavored ice cream with chunks of buttery pound cake

Mint Flare: a mint chocolate chip ice cream with sprinkles

Cinnamon Bun Bytes: a cinnamon roll ice cream with a cream cheese swirl

Triple Decker Extravaganza, a vanilla/maple/peanut butter combo that's definitely Eleven's favorite

When Can You Buy Stranger Things Ice Cream at Walmart?

Several social media posts indicate the Scoops Ahoy line is already in stores.

It even appears that the ice cream is currently selling for less than $5 a pint.

There is no official release date for the final installment of Stranger Things. The series' fourth season set an all-time streaming record when it hit Netflix in May 2022, racking up over 7.2 billion minutes of viewing time in just one week.

