Denise Richards: Charlie Sheen ‘Changed Tune’ When He Heard How Much Daughter Sami Made on OnlyFans

Denise Richards claimed Charlie Sheen "changed his tune" about OnlyFans when he realized how much their daughter was earning.

The former Two and a Half Men actor recently revealed he had a "knee-jerk reaction" when Sami Sheen joined the adults-only platform a few months after she turned 18 but he eventually came round to the idea but now his ex-wife has attributed his altered attitude to seeing how lucrative the venture proved to be.

Speaking to Bethenny Frankel on her Just B podcast, Denise recalled Sami "did not appreciate" how "public" her dad was about her decision to join OnlyFans.

She added: “When she first did OnlyFans, he was not happy...

“He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house."

Charlie, 58, recently admitted he had reservations about Sami signing up for the subscription site.

He told Bustle about hearing his daughter had started creating content on the platform in June 2022: “I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it. I was just like, ‘Oh, this can only go bad.'”

But the Platoon star added about resigning himself to the idea: “She’s doing this and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others.

“I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her.”

Denise told Page Six at the time her daughter signed up to OnlyFans about backing her decision: “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Charlie, who also has Lola, 18, with Denise, and three other children from previous relationships, had originally slammed the decision from his daughter.

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “[Sami] is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.

“I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”