Charlie Sheen is angling for a big TV comeback.

The controversial actor hasn't appeared on the small screen since 2017 and is reportedly shooting a TV pilot.

The 56-year-old Two and a Half Men alum is working with Entourage creator Doug Ellin on the new project, Page Six reports.

Entourage, which starred Adrien Grenier, was a huge hit for HBO and ran from 2004 to 2011.

Doug and Charlie reportedly hatched a working relationship after the Major League actor was a guest on his Victory the Podcast show last year.

At the time, Doug hinted that the two were brainstorming some new TV ideas and he suggested Charlie's dad, The West Wing star Martin Sheen, should appear in the show. Indeed, Charlie has reportedly convinced his pops to make a cameo.

Entourage alums Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon are also reportedly part of the new project.

Charlie shared a snap via Instagram of him posing with Doug, Connolly and Dillon, on what appeared to be a day of filming.

"Epic first day with my new '2nd' family," Charlie captioned the group shot.

Doug also shared some behind-the-scenes photos and clips from set with Charlie and the gang. "Once a threat..." he captioned the post via Instagram Wednesday (Feb. 23).

Before he was ousted from the series in 2011 amid a very public battle with substance abuse, Charlie was at the top of his game as one of the world's highest-paid actors, commanding over $1.2 million per episode of Two and a Half Men.

Since then, he has become sober and has been seemingly planning an epic comeback.

The Platoon star shares five kids with three different women: Cassandra Jade Estevez, 37, Sam Sheen, 17, Lola Rose Sheen, 16, Bob Sheen, 12, and Max Sheen, 12.

