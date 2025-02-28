Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Really Doesn’t Care What Her Dad Thinks of Her OnlyFans

Sami Sheen really doesn't give a darn about what her controversial dad thinks of her similarly controversial OnlyFans account.

The 20-year-old daughter of actors Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, who joined OnlyFans when she turned 18 in 2022, spoke out about how Charlie feels about her NSFW social media account during an interview with Extra promoting her and mom Denise's new reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things.

"I'm still doing OnlyFans. It’s going really well," Sami told Extra, adding that she's also "always supportive" of her mom's work with OnlyFans.

"I’m always supportive of her work, and I think it is really nice that we are in this together and we can relate on a few things," Sami gushed.

When Denise, who joined the app after Sami joined, revealed she has "never been on" her daughter's page, Sami added, "We don't know what each other posts."

However, when asked what her dad Charlie thinks about her work on OnlyFans, Sami simply replied, "I think he has no room to talk, if I'm being honest."

When Sami asked her mom if Charlie knows about Denise's account, Denise responded, "I’m not sure — that’s a question for him, I guess."



READ MORE: Denise Richards 'Never Wanted' Kids to Hate Charlie Sheen

Charlie, who has a wild reputation in Hollywood, was reportedly very upset when he first learned of his daughter's OnlyFans page.

Regardless of what her dad or the public think about her OnlyFans career, Sami, who joined the app to make money and "open doors," is already making bank.

The reality TV star has reportedly already made $3 million since launching her OnlyFans only a few years ago.

A source told Page Six Sami was able to buy her own home and luxury vehicle with the money she made on the platform, something her mom confirmed on a podcast in 2023.

"When she first did OnlyFans, [Charlie] was not happy. He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house," Denise revealed.

Sami has also undergone a breast augmentation and nose job since joining OnlyFans.

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things premieres March 4 on Bravo.