Denise Richards and Husband Shot At During L.A. Road Rage Incident: REPORT

Actress Denise Richards was reportedly "very shaken up" after a road rage shooting incident involving her and her husband, fellow actor Aaron Phypers, on Monday (Nov. 14).

According to People, Richards and Phypers were on their way to a set in Los Angeles where the 51-year-old actress is currently filming an upcoming movie.

Richards was apparently in the passenger seat of a pickup truck when the couple realized they were being followed by a gold and maroon van.

"[Aaron] could tell — he kept making rights because they were clearly being followed. The guy was obviously pissed behind him," a source told People.

The source described the couple as being "frantic" during the situation.

The van allegedly pulled up on their left and engaged in a confrontation while Phypers was still behind the wheel. The driver of the van allegedly claimed the couple had cit him off in traffic. Phypers reportedly apologized, but it wasn't enough. When they arrived to set, the couple discovered the back of their truck had been shot at.

"The guy had taken off by then, but when they realized the car was shot, they were really freaked out, and the production secured the scene. Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal," the source claimed.

"She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day," the source added.

No one was injured in the incident, according to reports.

According to the source, no police report was filed, but Richards and her husband now believe the van might have targeted them because their car is "worth a lot of money."

The source claimed that authorities were called by production staff, but the LAPD told People it had no knowledge of the incident.

According to KTLA, TMZ reported that "Denise powered through the emotions of it all and worked for 12 hours … Aaron stayed with her the whole time. When she was ready to leave, an off-duty cop who was on set escorted Denise and Aaron back to the freeway, where they made their way home."