Does This Mean Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Heading Back to the Wrestling Ring?

Are you a fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson because of his movies and television series or did it all start with wrestling for you?

Jumanji and Fast and Furious franchises along with tons of other action films to the televison series Ballers and Young Rock we all know how we fell in love with Dwayne and for me it was from his movies were Game Plan, Baywatch, and Get Smart. I didn't even know he was a wrestler. Naive? Probably.

According to News 12, The Rock was in Stamford, Connecticut, home to the World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE because he joined the board of directors for something called TKO Group Holdings, plus signed a merchandising agreement with the WWE so he now has ownership of his trademarked name "The Rock" which comes from his wrestling days.

In case you're interested or didn't know (because I sure didn't), TKO was created when the WWE and the Ultimate Fighting Championship or UFC merged in the fall of 2023, according to Wikipedia.

The Rock posted his excitement of being a part of the WWE even if it's not in the ring per se.

An historic day of big business with deep and personal “life comes full circle” significance for me. I have the privilege now to sit at the table, that my grandfather and my dad helped to build. Now the fun part - we go to work. We build. Thank you to my TKO/WWE partners.

By the way, while he was there he made a little boy's dream come true.

Every Tuesday a firefighter father Shane Smith and his seven-year-old son Blake go to the WWE championship belt sculpture outside the company's headquarters, according to News 12 after Blake's basketball practice.

This time while Shane and Blake were there, three SUVs pulled up, and who should step out but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who walked right up to them and asked Blake if HE could get a photo with him.

How cool is that! I love him even more now.

Superhero Movies That Are So Bad They’re Good These comic-book films may not be great, but they are kind of amazing anyway.