Bray Wyatt has died. He was 36. The WWE superstar, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away Thursday (Aug. 24).

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced the news on social media Thursday.

"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," Triple H tweeted.

"Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," he added.

No other details about Bray's passing are known as of publishing.

Bray had been out of the ring getting treatment for an unknown illness since late February.

Reports recently surfaced that Bray finally got clearance to return and was planning his comeback with WWE.

Bray Wyatt began his career with the WWE in 2009. He brought the character to life on WWE NXT as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

Bray appeared in major matches, facing off against John Cena at WrestleMania, as well as The Undertaker and Randy Orton.

Bray was previously a WWE Champion and WWE Universal champion. He also held the Tag Team Championship alongside Luke Harper and Randy Orton.

The wrestler was previously released from the WWE in 2021, before making a grand return at Extreme Rules in October 2022.