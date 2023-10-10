John Cena Admits He Was ‘Wrong’ for Criticizing This About Dwayne Johnson’s Career

John Cena is clearing the air about his feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

At a recent WWE press conference, Cena was asked about his fractured friendship with Johnson, including critical comments he made about the Jumanji actor. Cena previously criticized Johnson for leaving WWE to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Cena, who pivoted to acting as well, admitted that he "100 percent see[s] and understand[s]" how he could be viewed as a hypocrite for bashing Johnson after following in his footsteps.

"I went about it the wrong way. I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about, And deep down, I was a fan. I wanted The Rock back [in WWE]. I wanted to do anything to get The Rock back, but I did it the wrong way," Cena explained.

The Suicide Squad star noted he has since apologized to the Jungle Cruise star, confessing his previous behavior wasn't conducted in a "respectful way."

"So I had to eat a little bit of crow. I had to say 'I’m sorry and I was wrong,' because I am sorry and I was wrong, and that’s a very humbling experience. Dwayne is a hell of a guy. I became who I despised. I see that perspective and I understand it. It was a great learning experience from my mistake with feuding with The Rock," he shared.

Thankfully, the two WWE superstars were able to bury the hatchet, and Johnson eventually returned to the ring, marking a "true full circle moment."

"It's very difficult for people who are all into the WWE universe to see anything else that goes on, but here. We all have our own struggle. We all live our own lives," Cena concluded.

