Dua Lipa Gushes Over ‘Argylle’ Co-Star John Cena, Calls Him Her ‘Emotional Support Actor’

Dua Lipa has quipped that John Cena is her "emotional support actor."

The "Don't Start Now" hitmaker made her acting debut in the blockbuster Barbie movie playing Mermaid Barbie alongside the former wrestler's Kenmaid, and the pair appear onscreen together again in her next flick Argylle.

The pair play LaGrange and Wyatt, respectively, in the star-studded spy movie.

The ensemble cast also comprises Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Sofia Boutella, Rob Delaney and Jing Lusi.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Dazzles on ‘Dance the Night’ for the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Lipa said: “It seems like I can’t seem to do anything without him! He’s really my emotional support actor.”

The 28-year-old pop star gushed over how much she loves working with the 46-year-old former wrestler.

She said: “It was fab, and he’s amazing, and I absolutely love working with John. He’s such a great guy and so lovely.”

The Grammy winner also hailed Barbie director Greta Gerwig for having "defied the odds" with the epic film, which was the biggest motion picture of the year, that was not only extremely humorous but had deeper messages about society.

She told the publication: “The thing is, Greta just really defied all odds.

READ MORE: Why Greta Gerwig Was Shocked ‘Barbie’ Movie ‘Got Made’

“Nobody knew what to expect from the Barbie film and for it to be able to hit so many chords, from it being so fun and happy and funny, to then really hitting the heartstrings and touching on something really emotional and having you, especially as a woman, contemplate your place and what’s expected of you.”