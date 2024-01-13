Who Is Callum Turner? All About Dua Lipa’s Rumored Boyfriend

Dua Lipa apparently has a new leading man in her life.

On Jan. 10, TMZ published a video of the pair slow dancing with one another at a Los Angeles afterparty for the Apple original drama, Masters of the Air. Turner stars in the show following the stories of airmen in World War II as the character, Major John Egan. When the actor was asked by the paparazzi outside if he was dating the "Dance the Night" hitmaker, he chose not to respond to the question.

A source told Page Six that their relationship is “new, but they’re mad about each other.” They also shared that “She was at the premiere to support him.”

Turner was born on Feb. 15, 1990, in London, England and began pursuing his acting career in 2011. His first credited role was in a University of Hertfordshire Film and Television Programme short film entitled Think of England. Since then, he appeared in the three moves as part of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Assassin's Creed along with The Boys in the Boat. He was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award in 2020 for best leading actor for the Peacock original series, The Capture.

Turner is also a model and has been featured in campaigns for Burberry and Reebok along with spreads in Vogue, GQ and Esquire.

Lipa was previously linked to Romain Gavras earlier this year. She previously dated Gigi and Bella Hadid's younger brother, Anwar, in 2019 before calling it quits in 2021. Meanwhile, Turner previously dated The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby between 2015 to 2020.