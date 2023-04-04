It's a Barbie world, and we're all living in it.

And that includes Dua Lipa, who is one of the newest surprise additions to the upcoming Barbie movie cast.

The big news was revealed Tuesday (April 4) when the official character posters and film trailer dropped.

The poster depicts Dua as a mermaid version of Barbie with the tagline, "This Barbie is a mermaid."

Dua appears with long blue doll-like hair, a shimmery, aquatic bra top, and a blue tail.

See the photo, below:

Fans reacted to the surprise poster reveal online.

"OH MY GOD. THE WIG LOOKS CHEAP BUT THATS MOTHERRR," one fan tweeted.

"THEY DID MOTHER DIRTY WITH THAT WIG BUT SHE SLAYED AND GAVE NONETHELESS," another fan agreed.

Someone else declared, "WE WILL BE SEATED."

One fan noted that Dua's rumored Barbie songs are "about to hit."

Plus, due to her electric blue wig, many fans made comparisons to Katy Perry's iconic "California Gurls" era. One fan even guessed that Dua's Barbie music could be the "modern day" version of the Katy classic.

And while the announcement of Dua's involvement in the film was largely a surprise, some eagle-eyed fans made the connection back in December, according to Billboard.

Fans noticed that the official Barbie movie Instagram account followed 15 people associated with the film, including "Levitating" singer Dua Lipa.

According to the outlet, the account quickly unfollowed the singer following fans' guesses as to how Dua was involved in the project, with many assuming that she would be contributing to the soundtrack.

In fact, the star has reportedly recorded songs for the film, but nothing has been confirmed as of publishing.

The Barbie movie is set to premiere in theaters on July 21 and stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, along with Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boyfriend, Ken.

See more reactions, below: