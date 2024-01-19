Dua Lipa Calls Out Oasis and Blur for ‘Obnoxious’ Behavior in ’90s

Dua Lipa has blasted the "obnoxious" behavior from the likes of Oasis and Blur in the 1990s.

The "Dance the Night" singer has heaped praise on the iconic Britpop acts but insisted while they have influenced her upcoming new album, she makes a conscious choice to "separate the art from the person."

Asked if she's met either of the bands, she told Rolling Stone magazine: "I haven’t had any encounters with them, actually.

“Sometimes you have to separate the art from the person… It’s more like the music element, the aspect of it that I’m really connected to.

"The way that [some Britpop artists] acted, the things that they’ve done, they’re obnoxious for sure. That’s their whole thing.”

The 28-year-old singer pondered the way people expected rock stars to behave in the past, and insisted things needed to change.

She added: “There’s so much toxicity in the way people wanted their artists or their musicians.

“If they weren’t like that, they would’ve been seen as boring, and I think that’s such a bad way to see things.”

However, Dua is taking inspiration from Britpop, and Oasis and Blur, when it comes to the vibe of her new material, which will form her first LP since 2020's Future Nostalgia.

She explained: “This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad.

"You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

Dua is chasing the idea of "lightness" in her approach to life, which is reflected on the songs she's working on.

She said: “I’m trying to move with a lightness, like ‘nothing is the end of the world.'

“Whatever happens is exactly the way it’s supposed to be.”