Dua Lipa celebrated the release of her new single "Houdini" with fans at the perfect venue in Los Angeles.

Dua Lipa Celebrates "Houdini" Release at Houdini Estate in Los Angeles

Billboard reports that Tuesday night hundreds of Dua's biggest fans gathered at the Houdini Estate in Laurel Canyon Boulevard for a party like no other. Not only did they "Dance the Night" away at a disco party that showcased Lipa's latest hit "Houdini," but they also got to test out their own Houdini skills in an escape room.

As you can see from the pop star's Instagram account, she had a blast playing DJ, interacting with fans, and trying out the escape room for herself.

"Houdini" is the lead single off of her upcoming (and much anticipated) third studio album. It's clear Dua is levitating with joy while dancing and taking selfies with fans in front of the DJ booth.

The Houdini Estate was the obvious choice for the event. Just look at this place...

According to Billboard, this get together was one of three fan events celebrating release week. The other two being in London and Tokyo. While the location of the Tokyo party is still a secret, Dua fans can sign up to be a part of the experience here. In the meantime, we'll just leave this right here for you.