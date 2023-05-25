Dua Lipa Dazzles on ‘Dance the Night’ for the ‘Barbie’ Movie

Dua Lipa's new single, "Dance the Night," is the perfect disco-pop anthem to live your Dance Sensation Barbie dreams.

Lipa released her glittery song off the Barbie movie soundtrack Thursday (May 25) night. The song is an effervescent, disco-funk ode to dancing away one's worries and shining on your own terms.

"You can find me under the lights / Diamonds under my eyes / Turn the rhythm up, don’t you wanna just / Just come along for the ride," Lipa sings over a soundscape of sparkling strings and bouncy bass.

Watch Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" Music Video:

Lipa teased "Dance the Night" on May 22 when she shared a brief, flirty promotional clip on social media.

The song is also featured in the latest global trailer for the film.

Barbie: The Album is out July 21 and features tracks from artists such as Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj and Ava Max, as well as actor Ryan Gosling, who has a surprising musical background.

Along with her song on the soundtrack, Lipa will apparently make an appearance in the Barbie movie as well.

In April, the Grammy-winning singer teased her upcoming appearance as a shimmering, blue-haired mermaid Barbie.

"This Barbie is a mermaid!" Lipa captioned a promotional image of her character in an Instagram post.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie hits theaters July 21. The film stars Margot Robbie as the titular main Barbie and Gosling as Ken.