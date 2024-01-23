Oscars 2024: The Full List of Nominations

Oscars 2024: The Full List of Nominations

This year’s crop of Oscar nominees have arrived. And they are, by and large, what you would expect, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominating in many categories, and scoring 13 nominations, including for Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (Nolan) and Best Picture.

There were certainly some surprises. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were both overlooked for their work on the Best Picture nominee Barbie, while Robbie’s co-star America Ferrera got a Best Supporting Actress nomination, which was a bit unexpected. And while Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon scored numerous nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture, it was overlooked in Best Adapted Screenplay.

Here are the full list of this year’s nominees. The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 10 at the Academy Awards, which will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Documentary

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
“Island In Between”
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Nai Nai & Wai Po”

Best International Film

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teacher’s Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For,” Barbie

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-five Sense”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
“War Is Over: Inspired By the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Live Action Short Film

“The After”
“Invincible”
“Knight of Fortune”
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

