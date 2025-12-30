Dolly Parton is taking time to heal — and, in true Dolly fashion, finding light even in the hardest season.

“She’s pushing herself to stay upbeat and productive,” a source tells PopCrush. “But between the surgeries, the long hours, and losing Carl, she’s feeling the weight of everything.”

Still, the insider insists there’s no keeping the country icon down.

“Dolly’s spirit is unbreakable,” the insider adds. “She’ll be back when she’s ready. Right now, the priority is protecting her health.”

A Season of Recovery

The country legend is recovering after a string of health issues forced her to postpone six Las Vegas shows — originally scheduled for December 2025 — until September 2026.

As previously reported, a source close to Parton revealed that she’s doing better every day, and spending her recovery surrounded by loved ones — and plenty of holiday cheer.

“She is at home taking care of herself while many friends and family visit her,” the insider adds. “In true Dolly spirit, she has already started decorating for the holidays — her favorite time of year.”

What’s Going On With Dolly’s Health?

Parton hasn’t shared every detail publicly, but she has been open about a few recent challenges.

After a kidney stone and infection sidelined her from a Dollywood appearance in September, she revealed she also needs “a few procedures done” — though she emphasized they’re all routine.

Her sister Freida’s recent request for prayers sparked concern among fans, but the “9 to 5” singer quickly reassured everyone in a video message, saying she’s on the mend and simply catching up on her own health after years of caring for her late husband, Carl Dean.

Now, she says she’s undergoing a “health overhaul” — staying close to home in Nashville for treatment, rest, and recovery.

Retirement? Not Yet

Even with the setbacks, Dolly isn’t slowing down for good.

Turning 80 in January, she told People she has no plans to retire — and no intention of “getting old” anytime soon.

“I feel like I’m just getting started,” she said. “Unless my health gives way — which right now I seem to be doing fine — I ain’t got time to get old!”

At this point, Dolly Parton isn’t bowing out — she’s simply pausing to take care of the one thing that’s powered her entire career: her unbreakable spirit.