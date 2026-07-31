Bunnie Xo's next chapter could include her own reality TV show.

Fresh off her divorce from Jelly Roll, the Dumb Blonde podcast host is reportedly taking meetings in Los Angeles as she explores what could become her biggest venture yet.

According to insiders, Bunnie Xo is meeting with producers, television agents and production companies as interest grows around a potential series that would follow her life after the end of her nearly 10-year marriage.

Is a Reality Show Next?

"She's in Los Angeles meeting with producers for her potential reality show," a source told People. "She's taking a ton of meetings. She's meeting with agents and TV agents and production companies. So she's going full-blown Hollywood."

READ MORE: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Ignored Lawyers' Advice in Divorce

The source added that Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, has been "go-go-go" when it comes to building her empire.

The reported project also lines up with something Bunnie Xo recently teased herself. During a since-deleted episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, she hinted that cameras could soon be following her and her inner circle.

Amy Sussman, Getty Images Amy Sussman, Getty Images

"We got big things happening," she said. "We might be doing a TV show of us moving into the compound and how everything's going to work with that. So stay tuned."

Life After Jelly Roll

The reported TV talks come just weeks after Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll finalized their divorce, ending their marriage of nearly 10 years.

According to court documents, the former couple reached a settlement that includes a confidential lump-sum payment from Jelly Roll to Bunnie Xo, eliminating any future alimony claims.

READ MORE: A First Look Inside Bunnie Xo's New Mansion After Divorce

They also agreed to divide shared assets, including homes, vehicles, an aircraft and their intellectual property.

Since the split, Bunnie Xo has continued to document her life for her followers, including the purchase of a new Rolls-Royce.

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She also recently embraced her "hot girl summer," revealing on her podcast that while she's not dating anyone, she did share a Fourth of July kiss with Calabasas Confidential star Dylan Wolf.