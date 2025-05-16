Is White House Really in Talks for Disturbing Competition Reality Show With Immigrants?

WTF?! Are you kidding me right now?

Disgusting and beyond disturbing, according to the Daily Beast, there's a 35-page program pitch being considered by members of Donald Trump's White House administration.

The Department of Homeland Security has been working with writer and producer Rob Worsoff to pitch a reality TV show—titled The American—where immigrants will compete in a string of challenges across the country “for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Rob Worsoff's credits include the reality shows Duck Dynasty and Millionaire Matchmaker.

According to MSNBC, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin is talking with Worsoff and considering the idea, and that the feedback about the show and his proposal is positive.

Again, WTF?!

There's no way to disentangle such a show from the policy backdrop of the Trump administration's demonization of migrants as "poisoning the blood" of the country, its brutal mass deportation regime, and its assault on due process and free speech rights along the way.

Honestly, this isn't shocking to read on numerous news websites about the Trump administration and DHS, where Noem has posed for numerous photo ops in front of immigrants jammed into prisons and ICE raids, according to MSNBC.

We've all seen them along with her wardrobe changes.

Now, according to the DHS, Noem herself isn't aware of the reality show proposal.

DHS receives hundreds of television show pitches a year, ranging from documentaries surrounding ICE and CBP border operations to white collar investigations by HSI. Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval. We need to revive patriotism and civic duty in this country, and we’re happy to review out-of-the-box pitches. This pitch has not received approval or rejection by staff.”

That said, according to the Daily Mail, Noem is very much in the know and very involved.

It may sound like a joke, but the idea is for real and is outlined in a 35-page program pitch put together in coordination with the DHS secretary, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Noem is even offering up officials from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to tally votes for the made-for-TV contest.

A copy of Worsoff’s pitch wants to “celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most.”

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll