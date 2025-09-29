Three members of the Putman family — known for their TLC reality series Meet the Putmans — were killed in a horrific car crash on Friday (Sept. 26).

Bill “Papa” Putman, his wife Barb “Neenee” Putman, and their daughter-in-law Megan Putman died after a semi-truck reportedly ran a stop sign and struck their Jeep while they were driving through rural Cass City, Michigan, outside of Detroit.

According to the New York Post, all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Megan’s husband, Blake Putman, and their three children — Lulu, Alena, and Noah — were also in the vehicle, along with their niece, Gia.

READ MORE: Mom Begs Daughter Not to Have Wedding on Anniversary of Family’s Fatal Car Crash

All five survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals, some in critical condition. Several were airlifted due to the severity of their injuries.

'They Have Gone Home to Be With the Lord'

The Putman family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement posted to Instagram, writing, “They have gone home to be with the Lord.”

“Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital,” the family added. “We are asking for complete healing and strength for each of them.”

On Sunday, the family shared a hopeful update on Noah and Gia’s conditions: “Noah is still sedated, but we are so grateful to see that he is responding to us with movement.”

They also revealed that Gia had undergone a craniotomy — a serious brain surgery used to relieve pressure on the brain.

“Her brain pressure has gone down significantly,” the family shared. “This is a powerful reminder that God’s hand is on her, guiding her healing every step of the way.”

A Family Known for Living Under One Roof

The Putmans rose to fame in 2017 with their TLC series Meet the Putmans, which followed the daily lives of 25 family members — including three generations — all living under one roof in Michigan.

Led by patriarch Bill and matriarch Barb, the family’s close-knit and often chaotic lifestyle quickly drew attention from viewers.

READ MORE: Hulk Hogan Mourned by WWE Stars and More Following His Death

The show aired for one season before the family continued sharing their story on YouTube, rebranding their content as Growing Up Putman in 2021.

Now, as they face unimaginable loss, the surviving family members are asking for prayers, privacy, and continued support during this difficult time.