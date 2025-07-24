The entertainment world is in mourning following the death of Hulk Hogan.

The WWE star and pop culture icon died on July 24, 2025. He was 71.

Tributes to the iconic sports entertainment figure began pouring in on social media shortly after the announcement of his death.

On X (formerly Twitter), the WWE released an official statement mourning the loss of "one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures" and extending condolences to Hogan’s family.

Fellow wrestling star Ric Flair called Hogan an "incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father," adding: "Our friendship meant the world to me."

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne Mourned by Nirvana, Flavor Flav and More Celebrities

The Death of Hulk Hogan and His Lasting Legacy on Pop Culture

Born Terrence Gene Bollea, the wrestler known as Hulk Hogan died at his Clearwater, Fla. home.

According to TMZ Sports, emergency responders were summoned early Thursday following a cardiac arrest event, and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hogan was a defining figure of ‘80s and ‘90s professional wrestling, celebrated for his electrifying charisma and slogans such as “say your prayers and eat your vitamins.” As a 12‑time world champion and headliner of multiple WrestleMania events, he played a pivotal role in transforming the WWE into a behemoth of global entertainment.

Beyond wrestling, Hogan appeared in films such as Rocky III and also had a reality TV show called Hogan Knows Best.

However, his legacy and impact was tarnished in recent years by his own behavior and history of making vile racist remarks, which led to his firing from the WWE in 2015.

Hogan’s health had recently stirred public concern. Just weeks earlier, his wife Sky Daily publicly dismissed rumors of serious complications following neck surgery.

He is survived by Daily as well as his two children, Brooke, 37, and Nick, 34, from his previous marriage to Linda Hogan.

See reactions on social media to Hulk Hogan’s death, below.