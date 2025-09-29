Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her mama in a frenzy after a scary car crash.

The former pageant queen turned reality star was T-boned while pulling out of her driveway in Denver, according to her mother, Mama June Shannon, who broke the news in a concerned-but-chatty Instagram video on Friday (Sept. 26).

“Somebody actually wasn't paying attention and T-boned her on her road,” Mama June explained, blaming speeding and distracted driving.

The other driver, allegedly a 23-year-old man, admitted he was going 40 mph and “probably wasn’t paying attention.”

Alana was hit on the driver’s side and taken to the hospital with back pain and headaches. She’s now home and resting — but Mama June didn’t sugarcoat the scare.

“When you get that phone call ... your stomach drops,” she wrote in the caption. “All you can hear is someone hollering.”

Even post-accident, Alana had one thing on her mind: school. She’s currently studying nursing at Regis University and was supposed to start clinicals the next day.

According to Mama June, Alana still planned to show up. “She’s banged up a little bit, but other than that, she is OK,” June said. “She’s at home, resting.”

From Toddlers & Tiaras to trauma ward realness, Honey Boo Boo’s all grown up — and every mom knows the panic of that phone call.