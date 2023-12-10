Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Mourns Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s Death Following Cancer Diagnosis

Alana Thompson, a.k.a. "Honey Boo Boo," is mourning the death of her older sister Anna Cardwell, a.k.a. "Chickadee," who died Saturday (Dec. 9). She was 29.

"This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make," Thompson, 18, began in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her family.

"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love [and] let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately, around 11PM Anna took her last breathe [sic]. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now," she continued.

"I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter [and] still is. Lord, please wrap your arms around her [two] babies [and] our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality," Thompson wrote.

The reality TV star added that she was relieved her sister "waited" until she was home with her before she passed.

"I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And I promise to always make sure to celebrate [your] birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but I know [you're] in a better place now and pain free forever," she concluded.

See her tribute, below:

Thompson also shared a tribute to her sister on TikTok and explained why she and her family decided to announce Cardwell's passing on social media this weekend.

Cardwell, who appeared alongside Thompson and their mother, Mama June Shannon, on the reality shows Toddlers and Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in January.

On Sunday (Dec. 10), Shannon confirmed the passing of her daughter in an emotional Instagram post.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months [and] she passed away with her family around her..." she wrote.