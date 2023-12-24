Mama June Shannon Taking Late Daughter Anna’s Ashes on Trip to Disney World: REPORT

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's family is reportedly taking her ashes to Disney World.

The reality star, who appeared alongside her mom, Mama June Shannon, and younger sister Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 18, on Toddlers and Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, died aged 29 last month following a battle with adrenal cancer and now insiders have claimed that her loved ones plan to take her remains on vacation with them to the Florida resort.

Sources explained to TMZ that "before Anna passed, they had all spoken about spending Christmas at Disney World in Orlando, Florida" and that "the family has a small urn holding some of Anna's ashes, and they're planning on bringing it with them to the rental house ... so they feel like she is there."

Earlier this month, Mama June Shannon and sister Alana were seen amongst the mourners alongside sister Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird, 23, at her funeral and the order of service listed Anna under her married name of Anna Marie Toney, after she tied the knot with Eldridge Toney earlier this year.

Just days earlier, Mama June took to social media to announce that despite giving "one hell of a fight," her daughter had passed away peacefully following a 10-month fight with the disease.

She wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 12) alongside a family photo: "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today."