Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Secretly Wed Eldridge Toney Months Before Death

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell secretly married her longtime partner months before her passing.

The 29-year-old reality star, who appeared alongside her mom, Mama June Shannon, and younger sister Alana on Toddlers and Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January and her mother sadly confirmed she passed away on Sunday (Dec. 9).

Following her death, TMZ obtained a marriage certificate, which confirmed she and Eldridge Toney tied the knot on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia.

Her sister, Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird, 23, officiated the wedding which took place while she was undergoing chemotherapy.

Alana recently paid a touching tribute to her sister and said she is thankful she was with Anna, who left behind children Kaitlyn, 10, and seven-year-old Kylie, when she departed and vowed to ensure her "legacy lives on forever."

She wrote on Instagram: "I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! (sic)"

She signed off the post: "The sky looks a little bit different today.

"We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever! (sic)"

June, 44, wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo: "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today."

The news came just two days after June asked fans for "thoughts and prayers."