Alana Thompson A.K.A. Honey Boo Boo Slams Mama June for Not Paying for College

Alana Thompson, A.K.A Honey Boo Boo, slammed Mama June, on a new episode of their family's reality TV show, Mama June: Family Crisis. The dispute was over the troubled mother not helping Alana pay for college.

Mama June told Alana that she couldn't help her pay for college because she was still working on her finances.

However, Alana clapped back by pointing out that June had no problem buying her husband Justin Stroud some expensive gold chains.

In a clip from the show via TMZ, Mama June even tells Alana that everything she's doing is in her "best interest," which was met by stunned silence from Alana and her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird.

"I don't know, there's something off about all of this. Like, she's just avoiding all motherly responsibilities for Alana," Pumpkin said in a confessional.

Notably, Pumpkin gained custody of her younger sister while Mama June spiraled into drug addiction, which was all documented on their reality show.

Later, Pumpkin elaborated on her thoughts about Mama June's refusal to help out her daughter with her education.

"Like that's just crazy as s--t to me at the fact that she was like, 'Oh, I'm not gonna help you,'" Pumpkin said.

"Not even with a dollar," Alana added. "She feels like paying for Justin's chains or something is more important than giving it to me for college. She's stingy when it comes to money."

In her own confessional, Alana said that she was "expecting" Mama June to say no and added that her mom has a "negative" attitude about her going to college.

"She can help everyone around her. She can help Justin, she can help this man and that man and she can help Jessie get into college and everything else, but it's just like when it comes to me, it's like, 'Well, Alana I can't do nothing for you, I don't have the money.' And she knows she's got the money. Like, be for real," Alana went on.

"It would've been nice to have her help. I don't know, it's like she doesn't believe in me, for real," she added.