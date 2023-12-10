Honey Boo Boo’s Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dead at 29

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell has died.

The 29-year-old reality star, who appeared alongside her mom, Mama June Shannon, and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson on Toddlers and Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January. Her mother has now confirmed she passed away on Saturday (Dec. 9).

Mama June, 44, wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 10) alongside a family photo: "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months [and] she passed away with her family around her..."

The news came just two days after June asked fans for "thoughts and prayers."

She wrote: "Y’all we [are] asking for prayers for our family as we are going through this process ... we really appreciate y’all for all the thoughts and prayers and we will update y’all whenever we can ... just know that all of your thoughts and your prayers are very much appreciated during this time. #CancerSucks"

In July, June confirmed Anna had been told her cancer was terminal.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "For me, it's an emotional roller coaster sometimes. Mentally it's always on my mind. We know it's terminal. She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission. We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."

She and her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, also reflected on how Anna's children, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylie, 7, were coping.

Lauryn said: "The 10-year-old is aware, I don't think she fully understands. I think she understands that Mommy is sick and Mommy might not be here for a while ... She's 10, but she's a lot more mature than that because she's been raised around older people."

June added: "Kaitlyn was always close with Anna, but now she doesn't go anywhere without Anna. I get that because she's thinking if Anna goes somewhere then maybe Anna might not be at the house when she gets back."