Why Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson No Longer Speaks to Her Dad ‘Sugar Bear’

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson still has a contentious relationship with her estranged dad, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson.

Speaking to People, Alana's older sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, revealed that Mike is "not involved at all" in the 17-year-old reality TV star's life.

"He wasn't even at Alana's graduation," Lauryn told the outlet, revealing Alana "hasn't spoken to him in a year now."

Lauryn added she isn't sure where Mike is today or how he's doing.

"Honestly, I'm unaware of how he's doing at all. We literally have no type of communication. Neither does Alana. Even after Alana's graduation, he took two weeks to reach out and say congratulations," she continued.

On July 6, TMZ reported that Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson was planning to enter a rehab facility in Kansas due to an alleged addiction to prescription drugs, as well as to address depression and anxiety.

Lauryn and her husband Joshua took custody of Alana in 2022 following a custody battle with Shannon family matriarch June "Mama June" Shannon, which left Alana in a "deep depression.

"[Fourteen to] 16 was probably some of the toughest years of my life [sic]," Alana said on TikTok in May.

"I had doubts that I would never even graduate. I was in [a] really bad deep depression throughout those years and honestly didn’t know what to do," she continued, adding that today is she "actually at peace with my life right now."

The former child pageant star plans to attend Regis University in Colorado in the fall.

June "Mama June" Shannon and Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson met on an online chatroom around 2004. They welcomed Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson in August 2005.

June and Mike were never married. The couple were engaged for 16 months before separating in 2014. According to TMZ, the couple split after June allegedly caught Mike on a number of dating sites.

Mike later confirmed he had cheated on June while they were together.