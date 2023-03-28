Honey Boo Boo Slammed for ‘Ghetto’ Accent Video: ‘In Her Racist Era’

Honey Boo Boo is under fire online after a livestream showed her speaking in an accent that does not line up with the one fans have heard her speak in for years on TV.

"Y’all [remember] honey boo boo? well this is her now, feel old yet?" a Twitter user wrote alongside a screen-recorded video of the reality TV star.

"You know what, I'mma actually start talking like this. 'Cause y'all think I'm so ghetto, I'm finna show y'all f---ing ghetto. On God," Honey Boo Boo says in the video.

As she continues using the accent, many in the comments section of the livestream react, with one person writing, "Not her mocking Black women."

Many people also reacted to the video on Twitter.

"Honey Boo Boo patting her head in that video was so distasteful. She equates that with ghetto representing something only Black women do in which we do to protect our hairstyle while relieving an itch. It's not something people would view as ghetto," one user tweeted along with angry emojis.

Someone else called the video Honey Boo Boo's "racist era."

Another person wondered if the internet and viewers of Honey Boo Boo's family reality shows should really be surprised that she "was going to grow up and be like this."

After the clip from her TikTok Live went viral, Honey Boo Boo responded to the backlash on her Instagram Story.

"No, I wasn't attempting to offend anyone! I did this because people frequently comment on how 'ghetto' my speech is. Which I feel in no way I do! I feel I am my own true self, and if you don't like it, you simply don't have to comment on it! I basically did this to troll everyone back that swears I'm trying to be something I'm not!" she wrote.

In recent years, the family from TLC's Here Comes Honey Boo Boo — including dad "Sugar Bear," Mama June, and sisters Anna "Chickadee," Jessica "Chubbs" and Lauryn "Pumpkin" — fractured after the show's end and Mama June's substance abuse issues.

Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana Thompson, has lived with her older sister Pumpkin since March 2019, when she was 15. Pumpkin gained formal custody of her sister in June 2022, according to People.

Most of Honey Boo Boo's life has been documented by cameras, including the turbulent last few years of Mama June's downward spiral as seen on Mama June: Family Crisis.

See more reactions to Honey Boo Boo's recent viral video, below: