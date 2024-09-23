Mama June Wins Custody Battle for 12-Year-Old Granddaughter

Mama June's custody battle for her 12-year-old granddaughter Kaitlyn has ended in a victory.

The reality TV star now has full custody of Kaitlyn, the daughter of Mama June's late daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.

Anna died from stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in Dec. 2023 at age 29.

The win follows a lengthy custody battle with Michael Cardwell, Anna's ex-husband and the father of her second daughter Kylee, 8.

Michael and Anna began dating when Kaitlyn was 8 months old and later divorced in 2017.

Anna then tied the knot with boyfriend Eldridge Toney in March 2023 after her diagnosis.

She reportedly wanted Toney to gain custody of both of her kids after her death.

"Kaitlyn will be better off with me, because there is stability. But Eldridge has been in Kaitlyn's life since she was around 5 years old," Mama June said during an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, per E!

According to People, a Georgia judge ruled that Michael had failed to provide "any significant financial support" for Kaitlyn in the past year, leading to Mama June being granted custody.

The court documents obtained by the outlet also stated that a family therapist testified that Kaitlyn wants to remain with Mama June.

The therapist said that the preteen "fears being taken away" from her grandmother and "expressed a desire to stay" with her.

Now, Michael does not have the right to visitation with Kaitlyn unless she and Mama June agree.

Per E!, Mama June accused Michael of being "abusive" toward Anna, which he denied.

"Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities," his attorney said in a statement.