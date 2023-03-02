Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson in Car During Boyfriend’s Arrest for DUI

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend Dralin Carswell was arrested for DUI while Thompson was in the car with him.

Deputies detained Carswell Tuesday (Feb. 28) after a three-mile car chase in Monroe County, Ga., according to the Monroe County Reporter.

The arrest was made after Monroe Country Officer Jaleel Brown ran the tag on Carswell's car in front of a gas station, revealing a number of outstanding warrants.

When Brown attempted to make a traffic stop, Carswell sped off. The chase ended when an officer used a PIT maneuver to disable Carswell's car before he was taken into custody.

TMZ reports marijuana was found in the vehicle.

According to booking information obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Carswell faces charges of fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer; following too closely; failure to maintain lane; speeding; and DUI.

Carswell spent two days in jail before he was released on a $25,000 bond.

Thompson, who was in the vehicle at the time of the chase and arrest, was not charged. She is only a witness in the case, according to Monroe County Lieutenant John Thompson.

Thompson, 17, previously defended her relationship with Carswell, 21.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2022, Thompson said her family approves of her boyfriend, despite their age gap.

"In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he's Black and I’m white and we're an interracial couple," Thompson said.

"I don't care because, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don't really care," she added.