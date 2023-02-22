‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud, a.k.a. Fezco, Wanted for Alleged Hit and Run: REPORT

Angus Cloud, who plays fan-favorite Fezco on HBO's Euphoria, is a wanted man just like his TV character.

According to TMZ, Cloud and another man were driving an SUV in Marina Del Rey, Calif., when it struck a Toyota.

Cloud's vehicle allegedly escaped to another parking lot and couldn't be found afterward when a witness went to look for them.

Apparently, one person in the Toyota suffered injuries, including bruising and redness.

Cloud is not currently an official suspect in the incident but is wanted for questioning. TMZ reported that "his name has been floated for possible involvement."

The 24-year-old actor is known for his role as lovable drug dealer Fezco on the hit HBO show. Famously, he had no previous screen experience before landing the role in the Emmy-winning drama.

One fan noted on Twitter, "Angus Cloud was randomly hired to play Fez at a mall… him being wanted for a hit & run is not surprising."

Another Euphoria fan-favorite was also recently charged with theft after stealing a $28 shirt from the Building Character shopping complex in Lancaster, Pa., on Dec. 27, 2022.

Chloe Cherry – who plays Faye, the girlfriend of one of Fezco's drug contacts – was apparently caught on surveillance footage going into a dressing room with the blouse in hand but did not pay for it, though she did pay for other items.

Cherry allegedly admitted to taking the shirt before returning it, and later, her representative claimed the whole thing was due to "confusion" about the shirt not being "properly charged" to Cherry's credit card.

In Cherry's case, a preliminary hearing is set for March 1.

Euphoria is currently set to return for a season 3, but few details have been released about what to expect from the next iteration. Main characters played by Zendaya and Hunter Schafer are set to return, along with other favorites like Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney. The fate of Cloud's character is still unknown after the 2022 cliffhanger finale.

Reportedly, filming is set to begin in February 2023, and episodes will most likely air sometime in 2024.