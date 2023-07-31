‘Euphoria’ Breakout Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Angus Cloud has died. He was 25.

The actor, most notably known as Fezco in the HBO series Euphoria, passed away at his family home in Oakland, Calif., according to TMZ.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Cloud's family told the outlet.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," they continued.

Cloud's family added that they hope "the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone," before asking for "privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud's cause of death has not been made public as of publishing. TMZ alludes that the actor had been struggling in the wake of his father's death.

On Twitter, Euphoria also shared a statement regarding Cloud's death.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time," it reads.

Besides starring as lovable drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria between 2019 and 2022, Cloud made cameos in music videos for artists such as Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

Posthumously, Cloud will star in The Line opposite Alex Wolff and John Malkovich, as well as the independent film Your Lucky Day and North Hollywood alongside Miranda Cosgrove and Vince Vaughn.