Pee-wee Herman Icon Paul Reubens Dead at 70

Paul Reubens has died.

The icon, who made the world laugh as Pee-wee Herman, passed away on Sunday (July 30) following a private cancer diagnosis. He was 70.

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," a statement on Reubens' official Instagram account reads.

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," the statement continues.

See the full tribute, below:

Reubens wanted to share a quote to his fans following his passing, apologizing for not being open about his health.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you," Reubens shared in a statement released after his death, posted to Instagram.

The actor began his career in the '70s, working as a comedian and actor in Los Angeles.

Reubens created the cult stage show The Pee-wee Herman Show in 1980. The show began its debut run in 1981.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure, a film based on the beloved character, was released theatrically in 1985.

A follow-up TV show, Pee-wee's Playhouse, ran from 1986 to 1990.

Reubens revisited his quirky character in the 2016 Netflix film Pee-Wee's Big Holiday.