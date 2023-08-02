‘Euphoria’ Cast React to Fezco Actor Angus Cloud’s Death: ‘Rest Easy Brother’

Angus Cloud's Euphoria co-stars are mourning the actor following his death at the age of 25.

Alexa Demie, another fan-favorite from Euphoria, was the first cast member to react to the news online by posting a single broken heart against a black background on her Instagram Story.

Javon "Wanna" Walton, who played Fezco's younger brother Ashtray in the series, shared a sweet snap of the two hugging.

"Rest easy brother," he captioned the photo. He also shared a post to his Instagram Story calling Cloud his "forever family."

Zendaya, who stars in and executive produces Euphoria, shared her own heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus," she began, noting Cloud's "kind eyes," "bright smile" and "infectious cackle of a laugh."

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way," she continued.

She ended her post by extending her condolences to Cloud's mother and family.

On Instagram, Sydney Sweeney wrote a touching paragraph in tribute to Cloud.

"You were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you," she wrote.

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya's character's little sister Gia on the show, posted a similar tribute on Instagram, despite not having shared the screen in any scenes with Cloud.

"I've always respected your kindness, tomfoolery, and ability to take up space," Reid wrote.

"You will be missed tremendously," Barbie Ferreira, who exited the show after Season 2, wrote on Instagram.

She also shared an Instagram Story of herself with Cloud and Apatow that read, "Love u brother," alongside a broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Season 2 newcomer Chloe Cherry wrote "Miss you bro" in an Instagram Story alongside a photo of her and Cloud's characters.

Cloud's family alluded to the star's struggle with the recent death of his father as having contributed to his cause of death, but no official cause has been made public at the time of publishing.

Cloud played Fezco on the hit HBO teen drama series, which marked his breakout role. Many fans shipped the lovable drug dealer with girl next door Lexi Howard, played by Maude Apatow, for the first two seasons of the wildly popular show.

Euphoria marked Cloud's first professional acting role. He was scouted by a casting director while working in a restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.