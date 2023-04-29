Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors Explained

Actors Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have been making headlines for their undeniable chemistry.

The pair are co-starring together in an upcoming romantic comedy entitled Anyone But You. The film was announced publicly in January 2023 and began production in Australia. Rumors began swirling that the actors were dating one another due to their chemistry and happy photos of their time spent together.

Fans speculated that they were seeing one another due to the fact that Powell's girlfriend, model Gigi Paris, unfollowed her on Instagram. Meanwhile, Sweeney never followed her back on the social media platform.

Everything we know about 'Anyone But You':



Footage from the film premiered at CinemaCon in late April which showed off their on-screen romance. According to Variety, this included steamy and "a lot of nudity" from both actors. No release date has been announced but the production just completed in late April.

The plot is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." Aside from Sweeney and Powell, the cast features Dermot Mulroney, Alexandra Shipp, Rachel Griffiths and Michele Hurd.

Is Gigi Paris dating Glen Powell?

According to PEOPLE's report on Apr. 26, the former pair split up "a few weeks ago" when she shared a video of herself walking alone on Instagram Wednesday with the caption: "know your worth & onto the next."

The first source echoes that distance is what drove Powell and Paris apart: "It wasn't about infidelity. She's on different coasts modeling, he's on different coasts filming. When she left, they were on great terms."

Is Sydney Sweeney engaged?

In March 2022, it was confirmed that the Euphoria actress and her boyfriend Jonathan Davino were engaged. She was first photographed with a diamond on her ring finger a month prior. They began dating in 2018 and had their first public outing together in October of that year. His family owns a device technology and packaging company called 14th Round and Finalbell.

Sweeney previously shared with Cosmopolitan that she doesn't date people in the spotlight.

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest," she explained. "I have a great support system."

Sweeney has been photographed at least twice without her engagement ring recently, which caused fans to speculate that they broke off the engagement.

Are Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney dating?

Despite the pair spending a good amount of time together for their work and spending some of their free time visiting sites around Australia, they may not be romantically involved.

"They're filming a movie that's a romantic comedy!" a source close to the set told PEOPLE. "It's like when people say about movie stars, 'Oh, they have such good chemistry.' It's just their job. They're friends that met on set. They're costars."