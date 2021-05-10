Sydney Sweeney took to social media on Sunday (May 10) to speak out against the recent cyberbullying she's experienced regarding her physical appearance.

The controversy started over the weekend when numerous trolls began attacking the Euphoria star's looks on Twitter, with one user calling her "ugly" and "a Muppet" in a tweet that went viral. (The offending tweet has since been removed for violating Twitter's policies.)

"Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly," a tearful Sweeney said in her brief Instagram Live stream. "And I would never actually do this. Like, ever. But I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.

"I don't know," she continued after pointing out she was simply sitting at home watching television with her dog when she saw the online abuse was trending on Twitter. "People need to be nicer on social media. 'Cause it's really f--ked up."

Watch Sweeney's heartbreaking statement below.

Following the Instagram Live, fans rushed to defend the actress on social media. "Sydney Sweeney crying on ig live cause people are insinuating she’s only attractive cause of her chest? i hate this app so much. why are ppl bringing [people's] body to discourse like it’s a fun topic?" one fan wrote.

"Sydney sweeney crying on live cuz some of y’all think twitter is mean girls the movie oh wowwww," another commented before adding, "Ranking faces and ranking bodies like ur in create a sim mode and they see this shit too yeah no its very sick."

Pop artist and actress Bea Miller also stood up for the 23-year-old, who's starred in A Handmaid's Tale, Sharp Objects and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in addition to her role in the smash HBO drama. "Whoever made sydney sweeney cry drop your location i just wanna talk," Miller tweeted, following her comment up by writing, "we march at dawn."