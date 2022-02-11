Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has purchased her first home. The over 3,000-square-foot Tudor home is located in Los Angeles and cost $3 million.

Sweeney, 24, is known for her role as Cassie Howard in HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria, but she's been acting since she was 12 years old.

The actress has been in countless shows and movies, including Everything Sucks!, Sharp Objects, The Handmaid's Tale, Pretty Little Liars and 90210.

The actress and producer opted for a classic, traditional home located in the Westwood area of L.A., which is home to the UCLA campus, according to Dirt. The Euphoria star's new home was built in 1933 and has exposed beams and a lovely, cozy master suite.

Sweeney describes buying her first house as "an incredible, humbling, amazing accomplishment."

Look Inside 'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney's First Home Take a look inside Sydney Sweeney's $3 million Tudor home in Los Angeles.