Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater Soap Is Getting Some Dirty Backlash—Here’s Why

Sydney Sweeney just launched a soap with Dr. Squatch supposedly made from her bathwater, and fans have some thoughts about it.

While some fans were excited by the decidedly unique choice, many have found the product to be strange and even hypocritical.

The backlash comes in the face of intense scrutiny of the actress, who has earned a reputation as a sex symbol.

Many fans feel that Sweeney is over-sexualized, and that it's unfair how men view her, while others say that the actress feeds into serving the male gaze.

Plus, some are confused by the collaboration because of previous statements from the actress that indicated her discomfort with the way she has been sexualized online.

Sweeney has previously said that she dislikes the constant sexualization she gets from fans, particularly men, noting she has "no control" over any of it.

"People feel connected and free to be able to speak about me in whatever way they want because they believe that I’ve signed my life away. That I’m not on a human level anymore, because I’m an actor," Sweeney told Variety in 2024.

"That these characters are for everybody else, but then me as Sydney is not for me anymore. It’s this weird relationship that people have with me that I have no control or say over," she said.

However, on the other hand, some fans think that Sweeney choosing to sell the soap is her controlling the narrative.

Below, read on to find out exactly what fans are saying about Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap.

"[Sydney Sweeney is] absolutely deep frying us as women," one viewer wrote in the comments section of a TikTok video claiming Sweeney's soap comes with a hole in the middle. (It does not.)

"I hate the way they sexualize her but hate the fact that she allows it even more. It’s pure consumerism bro. A soap called Sydney Sweeney bath water ... is disgusting and people are getting way too comfortable with these kind of things," another person wrote in the comments.

"I hate the soap, but there is no hole in it, that was a joke someone made," one person clarified.

"I'm gonna be real, [that s--t] lowk[ey] don't set feminism back at all, like people wanting to get my bath water would make me feel like the world is in my hands," one person commented on TikTok.

"Girl get that bag," another fan commented.

"Literally who cares. I could care less if my husband bought it. No way her “bath water” is actually in it and not only that they’d be adding hella chemicals to it to keep even the scent," someone else said.