Glen Powell’s Ex Slams Him for Silence Amid Sydney Sweeney Cheating Rumors

Glen Powell's ex-girlfriend "hoped" he'd end up with Sydney Sweeney.

The 36-year-old actor's three-year relationship with Gigi Paris came to an end in 2023 amid rumors he was romancing his Anyone But You co-star, and the model has hit out at Glen for doing nothing to silence the speculation at the time.

Speaking to Ema Klipstein on her Too Much podcast, she said: "Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, 'No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn't do that.' That's all that needed to be said. And that wasn't said ... Never once.

"It was serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don't know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. Like, it was just crazy.

"Just to sell a movie or not, who knows? And I honestly hoped that they'd end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot."

Gigi, who explained her relationship with Glen deteriorated for six months before they split, admitted she felt she had been "made a fool out of" and was disrespected at the time.

Without naming the pair, she said of the rumors she was faced with: "It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f--k?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.'

"So that's what I decided to do ... I was shattered.

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public. Like, don't make an a-- out of me. Like, just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?

"And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."

Gigi admitted she never got "clarity of whether or not [she was] cheated on."

She said: "I have heard so many different sides of the story. I have no confirmation of what actually happened. I just know what my standards are. And for me, it just wasn't okay the way it was handled, period."

Months after promoting Anyone But You in April 2023, Sydney insisted she and Glen didn't "really care" about the relationship rumors and they were happy to play up to their chemistry.

She told Variety: "It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.

"They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

But Glen admitted it had been hard for him to "lean in" to his and Sydney's chemistry because of the ups and downs in his personal life.

He told Insider: "Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour.

"I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff.

"It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she's very happy. So it was a little harder for me."