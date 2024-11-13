John Krasinski Was Named ‘People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive but Some Fans Think They Chose the Wrong Actor

John Krasinski may be the official 2024 Sexiest Man Alive named by People, but many fans are calling for justice for one actor in particular: Glen Powell.

Powell became the star of the summer thanks to the blockbuster Twisters, a remake of the '90s classic.

Twisters officially launched Powell into superstardom after his roles in other well-received films like Anyone but You and Top Gun: Maverick.

The film broke the record for best-ever opening weekend for a natural disaster film and was the third-highest opening weekend of 2024 behind Inside Out 2 and Dune: Part Two.

Now, many fans have been let down over this year's choice for Sexiest Man Alive, with many expressing their disappointment online.

The news was revealed last night (Nov. 12) at midnight, and fans didn't hesitate to share their reactions on Twitter/X.

One person referenced last week's presidential election, which ended in disappointment for millions of Americans when Trump was re-elected.

"Another devastating Tuesday night in November," the person tweeted.

Someone else echoed the same sentiment and called this time period "our nation's most trying hour," with an attached meme of Rose McGowan yelling.

Another person tweeted that the announcement awarding Krasinski the coveted title instead of Powell was "the worst thing that's happened" to them this month.

Someone else astonishingly predicted the plot twist, tweeting, "If it's John Krasinski and not Glen Powell I'm going to die laughing."

Others posted photo and video evidence to back up their campaign for Powell to be named Sexiest Man Alive, including one person who tweeted a Brat edit of Powell.

Other fans decided to ignore Krasinski's title and chose to honor Powell as the sexiest man of the year anyway.

"Glen Powell you were ROBBED but don't worry you're still the sexiest man alive of the year To Me," one fan tweeted.

See more fan reactions to People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, below: