While A Quiet Place freaked most people out in 2018, the sequel to the horror flick puts Evelyn Abbott, played by Emily Blunt, and her family getting ready to fight off some crazy aliens. And the sequel seems to take us back where we left off.

The first official trailer for A Quiet Place 2, which dropped today (January 1), forces the Abbott family out of their hiding spot to venture into the outside world. And based on the clip, there's a lot more dialogue; they met some interesting characters along the way; and we see more close-ups of those ridiculous creature that are out to get the human race.

Joining Blunt, Cillian Murphy, of Peaky Blinders acclaim, and Djimon Hounsou are also in the film. John Krasinski is back as the movie's screenwriter and director.

A Quiet Place 2 releases in theaters on March 20.