Sydney Sweeney Turns Her Bathwater Into Soap for Fans

Sydney Sweeney is turning her bathwater into soap to connect with fans.

The 27-year-old actress, known for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, has collaborated with soap brand Dr. Squatch to create a limited-edition bar soap called Bathwater Bliss – and said it came about after followers started demanding samples of her bathwater.

She said in a press release: “When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap,” Sweeney said in a press release.

Sydney first partnered with Dr. Squatch for a commercial promoting the brand’s Natural Body Wash, where she appeared in a bubble bath.

Now, the company has repurposed the suds from that ad into a new product.

Sydney’s soap bar features exfoliating sand and pine bark extract, combined with a splash of the actress’ bathwater.

According to the brand’s statement, the scent “channels two of the best places on Earth: the great outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub."

Sydney, who recently became single, added: “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love.

“Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.”

The Bathwater Bliss soap will be available in a very limited run – only 5,000 bars will be produced, going on sale at noon EST on June 6, while supplies last.

Fans have reacted with a mixture of surprise and enthusiasm on social media.

One wrote: “What has the world come to… .”

Another joked: “The gooners are gonna spend their life savings getting as many as they can.”

A third commented: “Never thought I’d see the day that washing my mouth out with soap wasn’t a punishment but I actually want to but here we are.”

And yet another fan posed the question: “Are straight men ok?”

