‘Euphoria’ Fan-Favorite Chloe Cherry, a.k.a. Faye, Charged With Theft After Allegedly Stealing $28 Shirt

Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry has been charged after allegedly stealing a $28 blouse.

According to documents obtained by Lancaster Online, Cherry was charged with retail theft after an employee at the Building Character shopping complex in Lancaster, Pa., claimed the actress took a blouse without paying for the item on Dec. 27, 2022.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Cherry both going into and leaving a dressing room with the blouse in hand.

According to the complaint, Cherry did pay for other items while checking out at the store.

After the police got involved, Cherry allegedly copped to taking the blouse before she returned the garment to the authorities. An official retail theft charge was issued in January.

However, in a statement to TMZ, the HBO star's representative claims there was "confusion" about the blouse, which "wasn't properly charged to my client’s credit card."

"In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else," the rep continued.

Cherry has not personally issued a statement about the alleged incident as of publishing.

A preliminary hearing will take place on March 1, according to reports.

Cherry notably plays Faye, the girlfriend of one of Fez's drug suppliers, on the hit HBO teen drama series Euphoria. She has also modeled for SSENSE x Versace and MAC Cosmetics.