Who plays Faye on Euphoria?

The highly anticipated new season of HBO's teen drama arrived in January, and it has not disappointed. Fans have been celebrating the return of characters from the first season played by the likes of Zendaya, Angus Cloud and Jacob Elordi after the show faced setbacks due to the ongoing pandemic.

Viewers have also been impressed by some new blood. Chloe Cherry in particular is proving to be a major scene-stealer.

Who Is Faye on Euphoria?

Cherry plays Faye, a newcomer that effortlessly fits into the dark world of the show. The ditsy girlfriend of one of Fezco's drug supplier buddies, Faye is a young heroin addict who often gets in over her head (and never seems to know what day it is).

Cherry manages to inject a bleak sense of humor with her protrayal of Faye. Brazen and shocking, she's proving to be a strong addition to the talented cast.

Even if you don't keep up with Euphoria, there's a good chance that you've been introduced to Cherry's character on social media. She's become something of a viral sensation thanks to her notably large lips, according to The Focus. Celeb Saga notes that her smackers have even earned Cherry the nickname Lip Girl in some circles.

All things considered, Faye and Cherry have received a warm welcome to the critically acclaimed show. So, what do you need to know about the rapidly rising star?

Chloe Cherry Is a Porn Star & Euphoria Is Her TV Debut

Decider notes that Euphoria appears to be Cherry's first mainstream acting gig. However, she is hardly new to being in front of the camera. In fact, the star is a veteran in the porn industry.

According to her profile on IMDb, Cherry made her porn debut in 2015 under the name Chloe Couture.

Since then she's starred in approximately 170 projects. That includes her most recent cameos in a series called Mommy's Girl. Her latest addition to the franchise arrived in 2021.

Chloe Cherry's Well-Known on Social Media

Since Cherry is newer to the world of traditional acting, fans are likely hungry to learn more about the budding star.

Thankfully, you're able to keep up with her on social media. Cherry has a profile on Instagram, where she operates under the brilliant handle @perfect_angelgirl.

She also has an art account — @perfect_angelart — where she shares some of her creative endeavors. The majority of Cherry's content appears to be collage work. However, she's delved into photography and other crafty pastimes.

Cherry is very active on her main page, where she posted several times ahead of her Euphoria debut. A post from earlier this month poked fun at her character's introduction.

For those who may not remember, in her scene introduction Faye was surprised to learn that it was New Year's Eve, which Cherry referenced in the accompanying caption.

She shared a celebratory photo dump on the day of the season premiere, too. Check that out below:

"This was such an incredible experience," she gushed about the opportunity in the accompanying caption. Cherry thanked the likes of Zendaya and shouted out "the incredibly talented cast and crew."

It's currently unclear exactly how large of a role Cherry will play as Faye on Euphoria. However, the general consensus seems to be that she deserves as much screen time as possible.