‘Euphoria’ Shuts Down Production Amid Coronavirus Concerns

HBO's Euphoria has halted production on Season 2 of the popular drama series over coronavirus concerns.

Euphoria recently began production of its highly anticipated second season. Earlier this week, stars of the show shared the first photos from behind the scenes of their first table read.

WarnerMedia Entertainment, which owns HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV announced that they will be suspending production on numerous television shows.

The Righteous Gemstones, The Flight Attendant and Snowpiercer have also stopped production, according to Deadline. The company released a statement on Friday (March 13) announcing the delay and suspension of productions.

“In response to the global emergency related to COVID-19, we are working closely with our creative teams to assess the status of each of our series in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local health and government officials," WarnerMedia Entertainment said in a press release.

"We will suspend production on some of our series currently filming and will delay those scheduled to start imminently. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is our number one priority," the statement concluded.