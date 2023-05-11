Mama June Regrets Spending $1 Million on Cocaine

Mama June regrets blowing her cash on drugs.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star revealed she spent $1 million on cocaine at her lowest point a few years ago.

"I don't remember like, a lot of that time frame. Just bits and pieces and stuff. But the biggest, stupidest thing I've done is spend that much money on drugs," Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, said.

At one point, the reality star was spending nearly $3,000 a day on drugs.

Today, she can't help but think about how she might have used that money instead.

"I think about a lot of things I could do with that money. My husband tells me all the time that I can't dwell on it," Mama June said, adding that she's gone back to "penny pinching" and being "a money hoarder."

Mama June also shared that her past drug use has caused doctors to be skeptical when it comes to treating her. The TV personality is currently navigating an unidentified health issue that has caused her to be hospitalized for headaches and dizziness.

"When they look at me ... I feel like I'm getting judged because of my prior issues. I hate that the doctors will look at someone who has been through something in their life, like an addiction, and they think that someone can't change," she said.