Ariana Grande Stalker Convicted After Breaking Into Pop Star’s Home Nearly 100 Times

Ariana Grande's stalker has been convicted after breaking into her home nearly 100 times in 2021.

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown has been sentenced to three years and eight months in state prison despite the volume of his attempts to break into the "Yes, And?" singer's home.

Brown has apparently pled guilty to first-degree residential burglary, making criminal threats, and violating his restraining order.

According to Daily Mail, Brown broke into Grande's Hollywood Hills home 92 times in 2021, and even once brandished a hunting knife. He later broke into her Montecito home in 2022, despite Grande being granted a five-year restraining order against him.

Now, that restraining order has been extended to 10 years.

Per New York Daily News, Grande said in a written statement to the court in 2021 that Brown's obsession started off slowly and escalated to him appearing "nearly every day and sometimes multiple times a day."

"The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me. Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family," the "Positions" singer said at the time.

Reportedly, the majority of the break-ins all occurred within a seven-month window from February to September 2021, in which Brown repeatedly tried to enter Grande's home.

Once, he allegedly screamed at Grande's security, "I'll f---ing kill you and her!" while wielding the hunting knife.

After the knife incident, Grande sold the home, but Brown returned to stalking her in 2022 by sending threatening messages over Instagram. He later escalated to another break-in attempt.

This time, Brown used a screwdriver to cut the telephone and alarm system wires at her Montecito home in June 2022. He then hid in a crawl space until police found him and arrested him.

Luckily, Grande was not home at the time of the invasion.

According to the subsequent police investigation, Brown was obsessed with Grande and possessed over 2,000 images and videos of the pop star. He also had an extensive search history relating to her personal life and figuring out how to disable security systems.