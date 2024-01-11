Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" officially ushers in a brand new era from the pop star.

Releasing on Friday (Jan. 12), Grande's new single marks the first taste of her seventh studio album, speculated (though unconfirmed as of publishing) to be be titled Eternal Sunshine. (In an Instagram Story posted on Jan. 8, Grande confirmed the album is not titled after the lead single, as previously speculated.)

The album, due out this year, will be Grande's first record since she released Positions in 2020.

See the official single artwork for "Yes, And?" below.

"Yes, And?" was produced by pop heavyweights Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

Grande previously worked with Salmanzadeh on her albums My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener and Thank U, Next, while Martin has produced many of Grande's career-spanning hits, including "Problem," "God Is a Woman" and "Break Free."

READ MORE: Why Ariana Grande Stopped Using Botox and Fillers

Grande first teased her new single on Jan. 4, when she wore a sweatshirt with the phrase "Yes, And?" splayed across her chest.

On Jan. 7, she confirmed "Yes, And?" to be the title of her new single and announced the song's release date alongside the official single artwork.

Some fans online are speculating that "Yes, And?" interpolates or samples Madonna's hit 1990 single "Vogue," though reports remain unconfirmed as of publishing.

Watch Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" music video as it becomes available, below. Until then, check out a teaser for the upcoming video, below.

What Is Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" About?

It's unclear what Ariana Grande's new single is about, though we'll know soon enough.

A few weeks prior to its release, Grande shared a heartfelt message to fans reflecting on the "challenging" and "special" year she had in 2023.

"One of the most transformative, most challenging and yet happiest and most special years of my life. There were so many beautiful yet polarizing feelings. I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me," she wrote in an Instagram Story on Dec. 29.

Grande also admitted she felt "misunderstood" by the public.

"I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other," she added.

Check out Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" lyrics in full as they become available, below.

New Pop Albums Coming in 2024 From Ariana Grande to Sia and more, these are the most anticipated releases of the year. Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard