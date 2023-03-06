Rebel Wilson Says Meghan Markle ‘Wasn’t as Naturally Warm’ as Prince Harry When They Met

Rebel Wilson revealed what it was like to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, revealing she felt one half of the couple was nicer than the other.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the actress about introducing her mom to Meghan and Harry. Wilson revealed she has a mutual friend in common with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which is how the meeting came about.

"Yeah, we went up to Santa Barbara, met Harry — could not have been nicer! But then Meghan was not as cool... she wasn't as naturally warm," Wilson shared.

However, for context she explained that her mom's invasive questions could have played a part in Meghan's lukewarm energy.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Rep Blasts South Park Rumors

"My mum, being Australian, just asked her all these like slightly rude questions. Like, 'Where are your kids?' and things like that. And I'm like, 'Mum, don't ask her that,'" Wilson explained.

"Well then, maybe that's why she was a little standoffish," Cohen, who recently appeared on Meghan's Archetypes podcast, replied.

"Maybe that's why she was like, 'Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?'" Wilson joked.

"But Harry was lovely?" Cohen asked.

"Yes, he was actually lovely," Wilson, who documented her meeting with Harry on Instagram in May 2022, confirmed.

Online, many defended Meghan from Wilson's "not as cool" comment, arguing that the Pitch Perfect star's mom's lack of boundaries likely came into play.

"There's a lot to unpick here, but let's start off with the fact that you can't expect someone to be welcoming when you are rude to them," royal broadcaster Lorraine King tweeted.

"Okay? I wouldn’t be warm either if strangers were asking me a bunch of rude questions either," another person tweeted.

Harry and Meghan have a host of A-list celebrity friends, including Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ellen DeGeneres and Tyler Perry, who hosted the couple in one of his California homes in 2020.

Perry is now godfather to the couple's daughter, Lilibet, 1. Meghan and Harry also have a son, Archie, who is 3.